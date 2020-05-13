Mowilex donates more than 26,000 facemasks and medical-grade PPE for consumers and health workers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia has formed a special team to help provide essentials and to support corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities during the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. This special team will help in providing personal protective equipment (PPE), cloth facemasks, face shields, hand sanitizers, basic necessities care packages as well as aiding the government in distributing free face masks.

These initiatives were spearheaded by PT Mowilex Indonesia employees who have pooled their cash donations as well as an additional donation from the company to provide 26,000 face masks to be distributed by all Mowilex branches and participating stores and to purchase 14,000 medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers who are on the frontline, working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic through PERSI (Indonesian Hospital Association).

"Our biggest hope is that this aid can help facilitate frontline health workers to stay safe and secure," said Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

Through cooperation with PERSI, PT Mowilex Indonesia obtained data on which hospitals desperately needed additional personal protective equipment. By working together with PERSI, the company hopes that the spread of the coronavirus can be limited which in turn will help flatten the curve.

"At PERSI we have 1.800 hospital member, during the pandemic we prioritize giving the medical grade-PPE's for clinic and hospital that take care of COVID-19 patients, Mowilex donations of medical grade PPE's will distribute to hospitals at Kalimantan and Sulawesi area," said Dr. Rachmat Mulyana M, Sp.Rad, Vice Secretary General of PERSI.

Other than aid in the form of facemasks and PPE, PT Mowilex Indonesia has also committed a part of their production team to produce hand sanitizers for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, PT Mowilex Indonesia has produced 16,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to be distributed in all Mowilex branches and participating stores. The formula in these hand sanitizers is in accordance with recommendations set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The hand sanitizers which are distributed in all Mowilex branches and participating stores are for personal use only and cannot be sold. With these Mowilex made hand sanitizers, we hope to help consumers to take care of their personal hygiene," said Anna Yesito Wibowo, Chief Marketing Officer of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

PT Mowilex Indonesia has also handed out aid to communities who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of 300 basic necessities care packages which were given to local neighborhood associations (Rukun Tetangga) who will, in turn, distribute these care packages to those in need. Also, the company has given aid to the Regional Vocational Training Center (PPKD) for the creation of 5,000 face masks which will be distributed in local communities.

In addition, PT Mowilex Indonesia has implemented preventive and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic in the work environment by carrying out mandatory body temperature readings of all employees in the morning and afternoon. The company has also implemented rotating attendance and work from home options for employees. To facilitate employees in keeping their personal hygiene, the company has also installed hand sanitizer dispensers in several points throughout Mowilex offices, factory, and warehouses. Finally, PT Mowilex Indonesia has also put up informational posters and announcements at several points in their operational areas to help disseminate health and safety advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Mowilex

Mowilex is a premium paint brand that has been produced in Indonesia since 1970. Products from PT Mowilex are used in various commercial buildings, hotels, apartments and housing, and are well-known for being easy to use and have a high quality.

Mowilex has been awarded as the First Winner of the Word of Mouth Marketing Award – Decorative Paint Category 2009, 2011, and 2013, The First Champion Indonesia Original Brand 2014, The First Champion Indonesia Original Brand Category Exterior Paint 2019.

PT Mowilex Indonesia was also the first manufacturing company in Indonesia to be certified Carbon Neutral in 2019. In the same year, it was awarded the Singapore Green Label certificate for 5 superior products. In the early 2020, Mowilex received a Green Label Indonesia certificate with a GOLD rating and had the highest rating for that category, for 5 professional products.

