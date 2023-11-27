Mowi (OSE:MOWI): Share purchase program for employees in Mowi

The Board of Directors of Mowi ASA (the "Company") has resolved to offer all permanent employees in the Company and its Norwegian, Scottish and Canadian subsidiaries the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company at a discounted price.



The offer to employees is based on the average purchasing price for the Company's shares on 27 November 2023 of NOK 195.50 per share.

Based on the above, eligible employees were presented with three alternative offers:

Alternative 1: Purchase 38 shares at a value of approximately NOK 7,500, with a taxable discount of NOK 1,500 and a purchase price around NOK 6,000.

Alternative 2: Purchase 76 shares at a value of approximately NOK 15,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 3,000 and a purchase price around NOK 12,000.

Alternative 3: Purchase 153 shares at a value of approximately NOK 30,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 6,000 and a purchase price around NOK 24,000.





At the end of the acceptance period, the Company had received acceptances of these offers from 1,020 employees for a total of 147,297 shares. To comply with its obligation in relation to the acceptances received, the Company has on 27 November 2023 purchased 147,297 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 195.50. In total 147,297 shares will be sold to the employees having accepted to participate in the share program on the terms referred to above.

Pursuant to disclosure requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation, attached is an overview of primary insiders in the Company that have increased their shareholding according to the above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

