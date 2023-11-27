Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'854 -0.2%  SPI 14'236 -0.2%  Dow 35'390 0.3%  DAX 16'000 -0.2%  Euro 0.9634 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'367 -0.1%  Gold 2'011 0.5%  Bitcoin 32'488 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8798 -0.3%  Öl 79.8 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ams24924656Holcim1221405ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich tiefer: ARYZTA verbucht weiteres Wachstum
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefer: Julius Bär mit mehr Details zu vorgenommenen Wertberichtigungen - Weitere Abschreiber möglich
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente
MTU-Aktie im Minus: MTU warret LEAP-1A-Triebwerke von Srilankan Airlines
Suche...

Mowi Aktie [Valor: 59890 / ISIN: NO0003054108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.11.2023 14:43:48

Mowi (OSE:MOWI): Share purchase program for employees in Mowi

finanzen.net zero Mowi-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Mowi
15.34 CHF 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Directors of Mowi ASA (the "Company") has resolved to offer all permanent employees in the Company and its Norwegian, Scottish and Canadian subsidiaries the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company at a discounted price.

The offer to employees is based on the average purchasing price for the Company's shares on 27 November 2023 of NOK 195.50 per share.

Based on the above, eligible employees were presented with three alternative offers:

  • Alternative 1: Purchase 38 shares at a value of approximately NOK 7,500, with a taxable discount of NOK 1,500 and a purchase price around NOK 6,000.
  • Alternative 2: Purchase 76 shares at a value of approximately NOK 15,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 3,000 and a purchase price around NOK 12,000.
  • Alternative 3: Purchase 153 shares at a value of approximately NOK 30,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 6,000 and a purchase price around NOK 24,000.

At the end of the acceptance period, the Company had received acceptances of these offers from 1,020 employees for a total of 147,297 shares. To comply with its obligation in relation to the acceptances received, the Company has on 27 November 2023 purchased 147,297 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 195.50. In total 147,297 shares will be sold to the employees having accepted to participate in the share program on the terms referred to above.

Pursuant to disclosure requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation, attached is an overview of primary insiders in the Company that have increased their shareholding according to the above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Mowi

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten