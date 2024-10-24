Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mowi Aktie [Valor: 59890 / ISIN: NO0003054108]
24.10.2024

MOWI: Ole-Eirik Lerøy to step down as Chairman

(Bergen, 24 October 2024) Mowi ASA today announces that Ole-Eirik Lerøy has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board following a fifteen-year tenure with the company. Ørjan Svanevik proposed as successor to Lerøy.

"It has been an honor to serve Mowi during the era of becoming the world’s largest supplier of farm raised salmon. Today, Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon of supreme quality to consumers around the world, and is perfectly positioned to continue the growth journey towards the newly announced 2029 ambitions. The company is stronger than ever, the outlook sound, and the timing right, to pass the relay baton. I look forward to seeing it grow and develop in the future,” says Ole-Eirik Lerøy.

Mr. Lerøy joined the company in 2009/2010, where the company since has developed into a world leading seafood company with farming operations in Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile. With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi today employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide.

"Ole-Eirik is a true industry veteran and has been instrumental into developing the strong Mowi organisation. We highly appreciate his contributions over the past 15 years, which will serve as a strong platform for the future value creation,” says John Fredriksen, representative of Mowi's largest shareholder.

The nomination committee would like to thank Ole-Eirik Lerøy for his long-standing service as Chairman of Mowi. The nomination committee will propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) elects Ørjan Svanevik as Chairman of the Board. The company will convene an EGM shortly.

Mr. Svanevik holds the position as investment director of Seatankers. He has broad operational experience, including serving as CEO of Arendals Fossekompani, Head of M&A at Aker and Chief Operating Officer of Kværner, in addition to holding chair- and board positions in listed companies including Mowi, Volue, Seadrill and Archer. Today, Mr. Svanevik is a board member of, among others, Axactor, Western Bulk and Paratus Energy. He holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration (Siviløkonom) from the Norwegian Business School (BI), an MBA from Thunderbird and an AMP from Harvard.

About Mowi ASA
Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated harvest for 2024 of 500,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile. Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.5 billion in 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


