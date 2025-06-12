Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.06.2025 11:47:21

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Signed EUR 2,600 million sustainability-linked credit facility agreement

Mowi
15.67 CHF 4.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Mowi has today signed a EUR 2,600 million five-year sustainability-linked multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement with DNB, Nordea, Rabobank, ABN AMRO, Danske Bank, SEB and Crédit Agricole. The facility will be used to refinance existing bank debt and for general corporate purposes.

The principal financial covenant of the facility is a minimum equity ratio of 35%, and the facility includes an accordion increase option which provides flexibility for the parties to agree to increase the size of the facility by an additional EUR 400 million during the term of the facility. The facility supports Mowi’s goal of 100% green or sustainable financing. Interest on the facility is linked to Mowi’s performance against sustainability KPIs which are consistent with Mowi’s overall ESG strategy.

The refinancing is subject to customary closing conditions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



