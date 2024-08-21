Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mowi Aktie [Valor: 59890 / ISIN: NO0003054108]
21.08.2024 06:31:00

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

Mowi
15.81 CHF -5.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 20 August 2024 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 29 August 2024. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 30 August 2024. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 2 September 2024. The expected payment date is 9 September 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


