Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’354 0.1%  SPI 16’390 -0.1%  Dow 41’268 0.2%  DAX 18’617 -0.1%  Euro 0.9466 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’897 -0.3%  Gold 2’519 0.3%  Bitcoin 54’047 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8471 -0.1%  Öl 81.2 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIA und Meta: CEOs überschütten sich gegenseitig mit Lob auf SIGGRAPH-Konferenz 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein
Verluste in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Minus
Suche...

Mowi Aktie [Valor: 59890 / ISIN: NO0003054108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2024 19:27:16

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Exercise of senior executive share options/purchase of own shares

Mowi
15.81 CHF -5.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Number of options exercised

The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.93 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2020 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi’s long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options has been adjusted for dividend payments to 1,040,643 options to comply with a provision in the scheme.

On 26 August 2024, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 1,040,643 options in Mowi, corresponding to 1,040,643 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share. 

On the same date Mowi purchased 1,040,643 own shares at a price of NOK 189.20 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 30 May 2024. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.

Options exercised by primary insiders

Ivan Vindheim exercised 145,466 options in Mowi, corresponding to
145,466 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Kristian Ellingsen exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to
61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Øyvind Oaland exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to
61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Ben Hadfield exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to
61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Fernando Villarroel exercised 39,164 options in Mowi, corresponding to
39,164 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Ola Brattvoll exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to
61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Atle Kvist exercised 61,543 options in Mowi, corresponding to
61,543 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Catarina Martins exercised 27,974 options in Mowi, corresponding to
27,974 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Kim Galtung Døsvig exercised 27,974 options in Mowi, corresponding to
27,974 shares at a strike price of NOK 187.50 per share.

Transfer of rights

On 26 August 2024 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 189.20 per share. Please see attached for further details.

New holding

After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi:

   Unexercised
NamePositionShares heldoptions
Ivan VindheimCEO7,903846,197
Kristian EllingsenCFO1,243423,098
Øyvind OalandCOO Farming Norway & Iceland5,631423,098
Ben HadfieldCOO Farming Scotland, Ireland,
Faroes and Canada East		8,113423,098
Fernando VillarroelCOO Farming Americas5,655423,098
Ola BrattvollCOO Sales & Marketing10,474423,098
Atle KvistCOO Feed786423,098
Catarina MartinsCTO & Chief Sustainability Officer2,688125,775
Kim Galtung DøsvigInvestor Relations & Head of Treasury1,379105,775

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Mowi

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mowi

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:14 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
08:49 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’847.67 19.78 ZGSSMU
Short 13’121.80 13.89 2PSSMU
Short 13’630.45 8.83 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’354.35 26.08.2024 17:31:44
Long 11’852.48 19.62 ULWS4U
Long 11’560.00 13.94
Long 11’085.68 8.89 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mowi 15.81 -5.35% Mowi

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Vor Bilanz: Analysten raten zum Kauf der NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage - Prognosen für AMD & Co.
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit