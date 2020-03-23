Movin'On World Summit on Sustainable Mobility Cancelled

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Movin'On team has decided to cancel the World Summit on Sustainable Mobility, which was due to be held in Montreal on 3, 4 and 5 June 2020.

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Movin'On brings together almost 5,000 people each year from the major players in sustainable mobility, both collectively and individually. It aims to offer concrete solutions and innovations to meet everyone's mobility needs, with the aim of contributing to the progress of society while acting for the good of the planet.

Commenting on the cancellation, Florent Menegaux, President of the Michelin Group, and Honorary President of Movin'On, said: "Faced with this unprecedented global health crisis, the main priority of the Movin'On team is to protect the health of our employees, our ecosystem partners and our participants. This is why we have decided to cancel the Movin'On World Summit, which was planned to take place in Montreal."

Anxious to continue advancing their projects, our teams are currently working in close collaboration with all stakeholders of the Movin'On ecosystem to find alternative scenarios. Emphasis will be placed on the development of working groups (communities of interest), which together remain committed to building concrete solutions for sustainable mobility. The next events in the Movin'On ecosystem will be announced soon.

About the Movin'On Community and the Movin'On Summit

Created and inspired by Michelin, Movin'On is the first global community developing concrete solutions to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility. Movin'On and its partners work throughout the year in ecosystems, notably through the Movin'On Lab Think and Do Tank, to move from ambition to action. The Movin'On community organizes its summit each year to concretely advance its projects. Over three days, 5,000 participants from large companies, start-ups, international organizations, public and academic authorities work together. Thanks to this unique production by C2 International, the Movin'On Summit promotes meetings and exchanges and facilitates the sharing of experiences. For more information: summit.movinonconnect.com

SOURCE Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.