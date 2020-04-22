22.04.2020 02:12:00

Moving forward on Trans Mountain Expansion Project detailed route hearings

Oral hearing portions replaced in light of COVID-19 pandemic

CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) announced several procedural changes to the remaining detailed route hearings for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and advice from federal and provincial authorities aimed at protecting public health.

The oral portions of all detailed route hearings will be replaced with alternate formats not requiring in-person attendance. The changes will allow detailed route hearings to proceed in a fair and transparent manner, while respecting the physical distance requirements for participants. 

The CER first announced on March 16, 2020 that oral portions of all ongoing public hearings would not proceed as planned as a result of the pandemic.

Oral cross-examination in the detailed route hearings will be replaced by written information requests. Site visits will not proceed. Participants will instead be able to file photos or videos as part of their evidence.

The deadlines for filing information requests and evidence are found in this Procedural Direction [Filing C05817]. Details about the reply evidence and argument phases will be communicated at a later time.

The Commission has also issued a letter to the S'ólh Téméxw Stewardship Alliance seeking comments on alternate ways of sharing their Indigenous knowledge. Letter to STSA regarding Indigenous knowledge [Document]

The Project was approved by the Government of Canada in June 2019, and construction is permitted in areas where applicable conditions have been satisfied and the detailed route of the pipeline has been approved. Currently, 70 per cent of the pipeline's detailed route has been approved.

Quick facts:

  • There are currently 22 active detailed route hearings remaining, located in portions of southwestern British Columbia, stretching from Merritt through to Burnaby. The status of detailed route hearings along the entire route can be found here.
  • Since the hearings for segments 5, 6 and 7 were announced in January, 2020, five statements of opposition have been completely or partially withdrawn, and respective hearings cancelled.
  • In early April, 2020, the Commission issued one detailed route hearing decision (for two statements of opposition) [Filing C05633] and a decision on a review of previously issued decision [Filing C05606] for lands in Segment 5.
  • Trans Mountain is proceeding with construction of the Project, with active construction focused at the Westridge and Burnaby terminals. Pipeline construction in Alberta is largely paused for spring thaw and break up, and there is no active pipeline construction in British Columbia at this time. The company is also not currently housing workers in construction camps.
  • Trans Mountain's most recent construction schedule, filed with the CER each month, can be found here [Filing C05561].

Associated Links

    • Trans Mountain Expansion Project web page
    • Cover letter with reasons for process [Document]
    • Procedural Directive for hearings in segments 5, 6 and 7 [Document]
    • Procedural Directive for STSA hearing [Document]
    • Letter to STSA regarding Indigenous knowledge [Document]

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

