Moviebook Releases Digital Twin Engine ADT to Enable Digital Upgrade of New Retail.

BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-empowered video production service provider releases its new Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) engine to support the digital upgrade of retailers' design, production, sales and services functions. Moviebook, taking technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics and more, aims to industrialize intelligent vision.

In the post-COVID-19 era, the new retail market is witnessing continuous growth. For retailers, though, completing the digital display of an online retail platform on a large scale requires a high level of digital-savvy regarding technology development and application including the 360-degree transparent display of product details, high-tech restoration of product models, VR+AR for virtual product try-ons, virtual tellers, among others.

"Moviebook's ADT can assist the industry in building new digital assets, for example, retailers can use ADT to upgrade their online stores and product management so more customers can enjoy a shopping experience that's consistent with physical stores," said a digital commerce executive at Moviebook.

Moviebook's ADT is a solution for e-commerce retailers to achieve large-scale digital transformation:

For commodity retailing, commodities are viewed as a form of digital asset and presented digitally. ADT collects through automated factories to generate 3D digital commodities in real time, as well as the commodity 3D supply chain, 3D marketing and service chain and 3D application platform to reshape the relationship of commodity production, thus realizing the digitalization of the whole life cycle from product design, production planning to retail circulation.

For business services, Moviebook's ADT can quickly and automatically generate 3D virtual tellers, virtual press conferences and 3D virtual malls.

In the field of product design and planning, ADT provides real-time 3D+AI tools centering on the product supply system to reshape the product/production relationship, control and match product design, production and mass production through virtualized means.

The ADT is composed of a few core technical components, including 3D imaging system, 3D visual generation system and man-machine interactive system, which are connected and integrated to quickly complete the modeling, action and interaction of goods and services, so as to achieve digital retail business service application.

The digital commerce executive explained that in terms of product listing, ADT allows people in different locations to simultaneously study the interactive 3D product models and attach metadata to each component related to the materials, prices and more. For content creation, ADT can create 3D videos, interactive virtual IP and virtual shopping guides without a third-party database, promoting the integration of digital and real economy.

"Moviebook advocates to lower the technology application threshold as well as the mass application of AI technologies, making high-quality image production easier and more convenient," said the executive. "As we apply intelligent imaging technology to business processes, it also breathes new life into the industrial chain to push forward the transformation and upgrading of traditional machine images to intelligent images."

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity to clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, etc., Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook pioneers a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moviebook-releases-digital-twin-engine-adt-to-enable-digital-upgrade-of-new-retail-301289355.html

SOURCE Moviebook