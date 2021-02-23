MoveSG Future of Mobility: Seeds of Inspiration Virtual Summit on 9th March 2021 organized by Goldbell Group

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoveSG Future of Mobility: Seeds of Inspiration sets the stage for internationally renowned business leaders, technology and mobility experts and disruptors to explore and inspire the redesigning of an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future of mobility, according to Goldbell Group.

The inaugural MoveSG virtual summit takes place on 9th of March 2021, 11am – 5.50pm (GMT +8) via Zoom. It is organised by the Goldbell Group (Goldbell),Singapore's largest player in leasing and distribution of commercial and industrial vehicles, in collaboration with National University of Singapore (NUS) and AIRmaker under the auspices of Enterprise Singapore. It is part of the Goldbell helmed MoveSG Accelerator programme that supports promising local and Singapore-based international entrepreneurs within the fields of mobility, transport and logistics.

Driving dialogue, creating insight and promoting collaboration, MoveSG not only explores what future mobility will look like but also examines what it will take to get there. The sessions cover the potential of new generation connective technology catalysts such as 5G; mission critical support technological solutions; futuristic autonomous as well as flying vehicles; the infotainment and commerce that will transform the whole in-vehicle mobility experience; and the need to drive transformation driven collaborations between MNCs and startups.

The summit also looks at how MoveSG can bring sustainable, secure and inclusive smart cities of tomorrow closer to reality and what it is involved in the investment and funding of future mobility and the key legislation and critical frameworks needed for the implementation & adoption of these technologies.

MoveSG will feature a panel of 20 internationally prominent "C" level executives who are world renowned experts in their fields of technology and mobility. Among these include Paul Scanlan, CTO, of Carrier Business Group Huawei Technologies, Chew Shou Zi Chew, Executive Director, Partner, Senior Vice President and President of International Xiaomi Corporation, Andy Tai, Head of Media and Technology Investment Banking Goldman Sachs, Emily Tan, General Manager of City Solutions at Shell New Energies, as well as a panel of speakers from Goldbell portfolio of investments - What3Words, Waycare and MDGo.

To help uncover the potential of early stage startups, the summit will also provide a platform for eight MoveSG Accelerator startups to get instant international exposure through 5-minute direct pitches to the investors.

MoveSG invites interested parties to register for the virtual summit via www.futuremobility.com.sg to hear what the world's best brains and decision makers have to share about technology innovation as together they re-imagine and inspire actions in the future of mobility. A full summit agenda and speaker line-up is available on the site.

About Goldbell Group



Goldbell Group is Singapore's largest player in leasing and distribution of commercial and industrial vehicles. Literally a driving force behind Singapore's growing economy, Goldbell has been providing industry-wide transport and logistic solutions – passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as material handling equipment – for nearly four decades. The company's diversified business portfolio operates under three main business pillars: Distribution, Leasing, and Financial Services, which deliver a suite of total business solutions (vehicle and equipment sales, leasing, financing, aftersales service, spare parts, insurance, and equipment usage training, as well as fleet management services).



Understanding the importance of innovating its core business through tech and the need to venture into new capabilities to future proof its business, Goldbell Group set up a Future Mobility division with the vision to be a leading player in the future mobility landscape for smart cities. Tapping the Group's domain knowledge, it assesses and deploys innovative and functional technologies that complement and advances its core business. Looking beyond its existing ecosystem, it also invests in disruptive start-ups through an evergreen corporate venture capital fund, operates an accelerator to groom promising start-ups with the help of a network of strong corporate partners in the region and establish new businesses such as a shared mobility technology company and an autonomous warehousing solutions company.

Goldbell Group is one of the high-growth local companies identified by Enterprise Singapore to be part of the Scale Up SG programme. For more information, please visit: http://www.goldbell.com.sg.

About MoveSG



MoveSG is a global acceleration programme open for companies and entrepreneurs across the globe in Singapore. MoveSG is helmed by Goldbell – Singapore's largest player in leasing and distribution of commercial and industrial vehicles – and located in the strategic and global technology hub of Singapore with the support of key industry partners such as Shell, Avis Budget Group, ComfortDelGro Ventures and Enterprise Singapore. MoveSG aims to pilot and nurture technology solutions in the area of mobility, transport and logistics and push for solutions to real problems in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.

