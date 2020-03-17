Movenpick Opens New International Resort on Phu Quoc Island

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has unveiled an exciting new address showcasing the brand's signature Swiss hospitality excellence in Vietnam.

Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc is the first international premium resort to open along Phu Quoc's idyllic Ong Lang Beach, and is poised to become the destination of choice for family adventures, company trips, dream weddings, romantic honeymoons, and more. The hotel features 305 guestrooms, while the adjacent Mövenpick Residences Phu Quoc offers 329 apartment-style residences and 79 pool villas, perfect for families or extended stays.

"This opening represents an evolution of the Mövenpick brand in Vietnam, and we are delighted to introduce our Swiss heritage and rich culinary legacy to the tropical shores of Phu Quoc," said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

While the hotel's service excellence draws from Mövenpick's Swiss heritage, the heart-felt hospitality delivered by its staff is a clear reflection of the warm and friendly nature of the local Vietnamese culture.

Designed with a tropical style, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc harmoniously blends modern and traditional touches with plenty of natural light streamed through full-sized windows. The contemporary guestrooms feature an elegant interior in soothing neutral tones. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to private balconies in each hotel room, offering sweeping views of the shimmering sea or verdant mountains. Rooms range from a spacious 35 square metres to an expansive 72 square metres for a Junior Suite. Modern in-room comforts include complimentary high-speed WiFi, a pillow menu, and a fully-stocked minibar.

For both long-term stays and weekend getaways, Mövenpick Residences Phu Quoc features studios and family rooms, each equipped with a kitchenette. The resort complex also features 66 two-bedroom and three-bedroom pool villas nestled around the lake, while the 12 three-bedroom pool villas and the Presidential Villa offer beachfront views where guests can enjoy the evening sunset.

Mövenpick's rich culinary legacy is evident in the extraordinary dining experiences available in the hotel's restaurants and bars, including a beach club perched on the golden sands of Ong Lang Beach. Open for both guests and visitors, Aura Beach Club features a sunken pool bar, a delectable Asian Tapas menu, creative mixology, daily sunset ritual and exciting entertainment. Other culinary delights at the hotel include international cuisine and alive cooking station at The Islander Restaurant; Vietnamese favourites and seafood at Lang Chai; local craft beer at Lang Chai Bar; and Vietnamese tea, coffee & chocolate hour at Waverly Lounge.

The family-friendly hotel promises to create meaningful moments for both parents and junior travellers with the Little Birds Club and M Lounge teen club. A Mövenpick Family program ensures the needs of younger guests are met, including age-specific bath amenities and a Power Bites menu.

The resort offers six swimming pools, including two kids' pools. Other wellness facilities include the Elements Fitness Center which features state-of-the-art equipment and a yoga studio. For some therapeutic me-time, Elements Spa & Salon features 15 treatment rooms, a sauna and a jacuzzi. Guest can choose from an extensive range of wellness therapies, foot massages, as well as hair and nail treatments.

No small detail is overlooked with weddings and celebrations at Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc. The 720 square metre Coral Ballroom features a column-free space with 6.8-meter-high ceilings and a large 324 square metre foyer that can host up to 860 guests. The ballroom can also be divided into four meeting rooms for smaller group meetings.

The wonderful tropical climate lends itself to inspired exploration of the island's lush natural landscape. Guests can trek through a dense rainforest that leads to a waterfall or bask in the serenity of coconut-shaded beaches. A delicious food tour through the night market, or visits to the pepper farm, pearl farm or fish sauce factory offer glimpses into the local Vietnamese way of life.

"We look forward to welcoming guest to our island home at Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc. Guests can look forward to an exciting series of curated experiences during their stay with us, from an island exploration to a food tour in the night markets. The resort offers the perfect island getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life for those looking to spend a quiet weekend with the family," said Philippe Le Bourhis, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc.

To celebrate its launch, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc is offering a weekend getaway offer with rates starting at VND 2.000.000 per night in a Studio Mountain View King room with breakfast for two and a daily credit of VND 1.000.000, which can be redeemed for dining or spa treatments. The opening offer is valid from now until 31stOctober 2020.

Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Residence Phu Quoc is located at 1 Ong Lang Beach, Cua Duong Village, Phu Quoc, Vietnam, a 35-minute transfer from Phu Quoc International Airport. The island is a one-hour flight from Ho Chi Minh City, two hours from Hanoi, and connected with direct routes from Bangkok, Seoul, and Singapore. For reservations, please email resort.phuquoc@movenpick.com or call +84 (0) 297 26 99999. Alternatively, to learn more about Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.movenpick.com.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts makes moments by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Providing an upscale, relaxed and uncomplicated guest experience, Mövenpick recognises that small gestures make a big difference. Whether it is chocolate hour every afternoon, customised sleep technology to ensure a restful night or specially created fun and healthy kids' menus, Mövenpick creates a human and warm environment for guests, business partners and employees. Committed to sustainable practices and caring for its local communities, Mövenpick is the most Green Globe certified hotel brand in the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1973, but with a heritage of food and beverage excellence stretching back to the 1940s, Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 90 hotels in 25 countries. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

