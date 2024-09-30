|
30.09.2024 18:50:00
Move to a Full Scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Move to a Full Scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Octopus AIF Management Limited (‘Octopus AIF’), which is registered as a full scope alternative investment fund manager (‘AIFM’) under the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (No. 2011/61/EU) as amended by the Alternative Investment Fund Managers (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (UK AIFMD) has taken over the AIFM responsibilities and duties of the Company. The investment management agreement between the Company and Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus'), the Company's investment manager, has been assigned by way of the deed of novation from Octopus to Octopus AIF and subsequently amended and restated by way of a deed of variation and restatement in order to reflect Octopus AIF’s status as a full scope AIFM. A sub-management agreement has been entered between Octopus AIF and Octopus pursuant to which Octopus will continue to provide portfolio management services to the Company and the Company has appointed NatWest Trustee and Depositary Services Limited as its depositary.
An AIFMD Investor Disclosure Supplement relating to the above has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the AIFMD Investor Disclosure Supplement will also be available from the Company’s website:
https://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
