20.12.2019 19:51:00

Move Over, Rudolph. GoPro "Sleighs" the Holidays with New Light Mod*

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Light up your holidays—and your creativity—with the now-shipping GoPro Light Mod, a standalone light that is waterproof, rechargeable and compatible with all GoPro mounts. The compact and powerful LED light will illuminate your scene or subject with wide, even brightness for crisp detail, sharp colors and footage that "sleighs." Or use Light Mod as an ultra-convenient mountable, wearable light using the wide array of existing GoPro camera mounts which are all compatible with Light Mod. Use it as a headlamp with the Head Strap, as a floating light with The Handler or a belt-light on the new Magnetic Swivel Clip ... our elves have thought of it all. Existing GoPro owners already own many of these accessories, and new users will find whatever they need at an affordable price, making Light Mod truly the world's most versatile light.

GoPro Light Mod now available

Light Mod users can choose from four levels of brightness or use the strobe mode for signaling or visibility. An included light diffuser offers an additional level of creative control, reducing heavy shadows and creating more flattering light. 

Light Mod ($49.99) is available now in the US and rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

In addition to its standalone use with all GoPro mounts, Light Mod is the first of three HERO8 Black modular accessories designed to transform the camera into a production and vlogging powerhouse. Light Mod will attach to HERO8 Black via the Media Mod, a rugged wraparound frame with a built-in directional mic to capture crystal-clear audio with reduced wind and ambient noise. Media Mod also boasts an integrated 3.5mm mic port for an additional external mic and HDMI-out port to monitor or play back your footage. Finally, two cold-shoe mounts allow users to mix up the placement of the Light Mod or to attach other lights, mics or LCD screens.

Speaking of screens, Display Mod also attaches to the Media Mod, unlocking a whole new perspective from your HERO8 Black. The compact, folding, 1.9" screen serves as a front-facing display so you can frame the shot and see yourself in the action—perfect for any creator who wants to be nimble and low-profile in the studio or out on the scene. When not in use, the Display Mod screen folds down and out of the way, functioning as a rear-facing display.

Media Mod ($79.99) will be available for pre-order in early January and ship by the end of the month. Display Mod ($79.99) will begin shipping in March. For more information about the modular accessories and all GoPro products, please visit our website.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/move-over-rudolph-gopro-sleighs-the-holidays-with-new-light-mod-300978473.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

