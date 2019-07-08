Move Beyond Tomorrow with Cathay Pacific at RISE

HONG KONG, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Pacific continues to foster up-and-coming tech talent in Hong Kong by sponsoring eight local startups' much-coveted presence at RISE, Asia's largest technology conference. They have been selected for their innovative initiatives that show tremendous potential in making a difference to the travel industry and the technology sector.

As the official airline sponsor of RISE for the second consecutive year, Cathay Pacific is leveraging its position to press ahead with its "Ignition Project', a new wide-reaching IT ecosystem launched at last year's conference. The airline's involvement in RISE forms a key part of the initiative, which encompasses the core pillars of reinforcing the airline's in-house technological capabilities, cultivating young talent with the Cathay Pacific 24-hour Hackathon, and supporting startups through the Hong Kong Science Park's (HKSTP) Global Acceleration Academy.

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo said: "As Hong Kong's home carrier, we are excited to nurture local talents and creativity that can leapfrog the city into becoming a leading technology and innovation hub.

"The eight companies we are supporting this year are a testament to the city's entrepreneurial spirit and share Cathay Pacific's passion for innovation that also benefits the local community. They are also agile in their ability to operate at the forefront of a constantly evolving industry while continuing to develop unique solutions to fresh challenges."

Cathay Pacific has been supporting the city's ambition to become one of the leading tech hubs in Asia. Notably, the airline has connected Hong Kong with major technology cities around the world such as Seattle, Dublin and Tel Aviv by launching new direct flights.

Mr Loo will deliver a keynote speech at RISE to inspire young entrepreneurs and large corporations alike by championing the important role technology startups can have on transforming big businesses to make them more innovative and agile. Cathay Pacific General Manager Information Technology Lawrence Fong will also be one of the members of a semi-final pitch-judging panel.

The RISE conference will be held from 8-11 July 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 350 speakers including leaders of the world's biggest companies and emerging technology startups are scheduled to participate in this year's event. Over 16,000 people from more than 100 countries are expected to attend.

Looking to the future

Cathay Pacific is "moving beyond" for its customers and has enthusiastically pursued the development of new technology that has allowed it to give customers more choice and control over their journeys.

These enhancements include implementing chatbot and livechat functionality in order to expand the number of self-service touchpoints available to customers; developing new mobile apps that assist cabin crew in delivering an elevated inflight service experience to passengers; and bolstering the efficiency of its loyalty programme and cargo operations using blockchain technology.

Alongside its own development, Cathay Pacific also spearheads a number of initiatives aimed at igniting the spark of creativity in Hong Kong's talented young innovators.

Paul said: "We've placed great emphasis on cultivating the next generation of tech-savvy disruptors, providing them with an environment to flex their creative muscles. Of course, our ever-popular Cathay Pacific 24-hour Hackathon continues to be a top draw for burgeoning tech innovators to come together and develop unique, workable solutions that will benefit our passengers. For the past three years, this event has seen more than 100 tech-savvy, business-minded youngsters compete with the winners being put on a fast-track to our IT Graduate Trainee Programme."

The Cathay Pacific 24-hour Hackathon will be returning for its fourth year in November.

In the Spotlight

The eight startups supported by Cathay Pacific are drawn from various sectors including travel and hospitality, smart and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, AI, social media and education. For details, please visit Cathay Pacific newshub at https://news.cathaypacific.com/

