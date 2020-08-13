MouthWatch, LLC Ranks 1303 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

METUCHEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, was recently included on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

After being founded only eight years ago, MouthWatch is in good company as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's beyond exciting for our entire team and customers to see the incredible growth MouthWatch has accomplished in recent years," says Brant Herman, MouthWatch founder and chief executive officer. "While we are known for our achievements in improving dental care, we are striving for broader goals within healthcare. It's humbling to have MouthWatch recognized by the Inc. 5000 and to remind us of how far we've come."

The company's recent growth was propelled by sales of two products that are highly rated by dental clinicians and educators: the TeleDent™ all-in-one teledentistry platform, and the MouthWatch Intraoral Camera.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About MouthWatch LLC

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider.

The founders and management team of MouthWatch have relevant backgrounds and successful track records in dentistry, consumer products and communications. Since 2012, this team has pioneered the integration of digital imagery and communications technology in the field of oral health. Their cumulative experience makes it possible for the company to take the lead in bringing the benefits of telemedicine to the world of dentistry. For more information, visit www.MouthWatch.com .

