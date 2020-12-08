SMI 10’352 -0.2%  SPI 12’864 -0.3%  Dow 30’031 -0.1%  DAX 13’262 -0.1%  Euro 1.0772 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’522 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’758 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8894 -0.2%  Öl 48.7 0.0% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
08.12.2020 16:12:00

Mountain America Continues its Support of Local Food Banks, Donating Over 50,000 Meals in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic continuing to place strains on our communities, Mountain America Credit Union committed an additional $10,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank (Arizona), Idaho Foodbank, and Utah Food Bank, helping feed more than 50,000 individuals.

The Mountain America senior leadership team serves at the Utah Food Bank on September 11, 2020.

Feeding America estimates roughly 17 million more Americans are now considered food insecure because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning 54 million Americans currently do not have adequate food. Since March, food banks have experienced increased demand, while fewer donations are coming in due to record grocery store demand. The sharp increase in assistance demand and reduction in grocery store donations has made individual and corporate donations more even more important.

"Mountain America is honored to support the community through this difficult time by donating to local food banks," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "COVID-19 has had a lasting impact on many individuals and families, and we thank the food banks for their commitment to fight hunger and create hope."

This year, Mountain America has donated over $32,000 to local food pantries, helping feed more than 150,000 individuals in five states.

This past spring, Mountain America's employee match program donated $20,300 to local food banks, providing more than 100,000 meals to individuals and families in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Mountain America, in partnership with USANA Kids Eat, recently donated 80 backpacks filled with food to Lied Boys and Girls Club in Salt Lake City. In September, as part of the second annual Month of Caring initiative, nearly 100 Mountain America employees served at the Utah Food Bank, USANA Kids Eat, and Idaho Food Bank, sorting and packaging food.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

MACU Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mountain America Credit Union)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-america-continues-its-support-of-local-food-banks-donating-over-50-000-meals-in-arizona-idaho-and-utah-301188525.html

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’620.00
2.50 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’635.00
2.14 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 527.40
0.92 %
UBS Group 12.83
-0.89 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Roche Hldg G 300.90
-1.17 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.10
-1.25 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
12:30
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
10:19
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
09:34
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
07.12.20
Fixing an Uneven Recovery
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken im frühen Handel wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen uneinheitich -- SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
BlackRock setzt verstärkt auf Megatrends - Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow tiefer -- SMI im Minus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag verläuft der Handel an der Wall Street in Rot. Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland geht es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit