Motto Mortgage Reliance Now Open in Washington

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Washington. Motto Mortgage Reliance is now open in Redmond and serving all markets throughout Washington State.

Established by mortgage and finance expert Barakat Tarabeih, Motto Mortgage Reliance is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Reliance offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Redmond," said Tarabeih. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Reliance offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and guided digital mortgage experience. The office is open for business at 8201 164th Ave. N.E. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Tarabeih will serve as the lead mortgage loan originator for the office. With more than a decade of experience in finance, he takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Reliance can be reached at 425-650-0061.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Reliance

Motto Mortgage Reliance (NMLS # 2061657) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Washington, located at 8201 164th Ave. NE, Suite 200, Redmond, WA 98052.To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/reliance-redmond/ or call 425-650-0061.

Barakat Tarabeih: NMLS: 2020819

