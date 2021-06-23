Motto Mortgage Metro Now Open in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage Metro, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Metro is now open in Charlotte and serving all markets throughout the Tarheel State, in addition to all of South Carolina and Georgia.

Established by the dynamic husband and wife team, Aaron and Brooke Marin, with more than a decade of experience in mortgage, real estate, and law, Motto Mortgage Metro is a caring, responsive, customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serving our clients with excellence. Their 5-Star Google reviews prove this.

"Motto Mortgage Metro offers a personal, local, and advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Charlotte," said broker owner, Aaron Marin. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker with a family-feel."

Aaron Marin also serves as the Director of Operations and oversees Motto Mortgage Metro's talented team of Mortgage Loan Originators. The mortgage loan originators are mortgage experts with their finger on the pulse of the local markets they serve, and they take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership with ease and simplicity.

Brooke Marin serves as the Director of Realtor Support and connects Realtors to Motto Mortgage Metro across Charlotte, their beloved "Queen City", in addition to their key markets of Raleigh-Durham, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Savannah, Charleston, Columbia, and beyond. From being in real estate for almost a decade, Brooke understands the personal support services Realtors need from a responsive, exceptional mortgage brokerage like Motto Mortgage Metro.

Mortgage loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. The exceptional Mortgage Loan Originators at Motto Mortgage Metro can be reached at (704) 997-0035. A digital mortgage experience is also available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business online by easily applying online at Apply.MMMetro.com or learning more about Motto Mortgage Metro by visiting their website, Motto Mortgage Metro.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed and a proud supporter of Mission Against Hunger to end hunger in our communities.

About Motto Mortgage Metro:

Motto Mortgage Metro (OFFICE NMLS #: 2102061 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, located at 1207 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage Metro or call our office at (704) 997-0035. Brooke B. Marin, J.D.: NMLS #: 2042441 (704) 833-8236.

