09.10.2025 08:49:48
Motorpoint Board Confident To Achieve Full Year Expectations
(RTTNews) - Motorpoint Group issued an update on its trading performance for the six months ended 30 September 2025. First half retail volume growth was 8.9%. Total revenue increased 15.0% on previous period to 648 million pounds. Profit before tax is expected to be approximately 3.6 million pounds, up 80%. The Board remains confident that the Group will achieve its expectations for the full year.
Mark Carpenter, CEO of Motorpoint, said: "I am pleased to report that the Group has delivered strong volume growth and significantly outperformed the wider market in the first half of fiscal 2026. Data is increasingly fundamental to our business, supporting buying and pricing decisions, underpinning strong metal margins, and enabling us to sell more vehicles through market leading pricing and customer interaction."
