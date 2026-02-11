Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’547 0.2%  SPI 18’684 0.0%  Dow 50’121 -0.1%  DAX 24’856 -0.5%  Euro 0.9160 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’036 -0.2%  Gold 5’085 1.2%  Bitcoin 51’989 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7716 0.5%  Öl 69.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: CANCOM SE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: SoftBank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
ETF wird aufgelöst: Tipps für Anleger bei Fusion oder Schliessung
Ausblick: Siemens veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Motorola Solutions Aktie 12117355 / US6200763075

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.02.2026 23:28:47

Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q4 And Record FY25 Results

Motorola Solutions
324.28 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, driven by growth in both products and services.

In the fourth quarter, net sales increased to $3.3 billion from $3.01 billion in the prior-year period. Net income increased to $649 million from $611 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while earnings per share rose to $3.86 from $3.56.

For the full year, net sales climbed to $11.6 billion in 2025 from $10.8 billion in 2024. Net income reached $2.1 billion, up from $1.5 billion in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $12.75 from $9.23 in 2024.

MSI is currently trading after hours at $425.01 up $3.88 or 0.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten