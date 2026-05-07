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Motorola Solutions Aktie 12117355 / US6200763075

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08.05.2026 00:36:49

Motorola Solutions Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

Motorola Solutions
337.16 CHF 0.09%
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(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $366 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $2.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $3.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.71 billion from $2.52 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $366 Mln. vs. $430 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $2.53 last year. -Revenue: $2.71 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.82 To $ 3.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: 8.5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.87 To $ 16.9 Full year revenue guidance: $ 12.8 B

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