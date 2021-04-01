SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1076 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’717 0.6%  Bitcoin 55’725 0.6%  Dollar 0.9448 0.1%  Öl 63.6 0.0% 
01.04.2021 08:30:00

Motor Control Contactors Market 2021-2025|Featuring ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Emerson Electric Co. as Key Market Players|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Motor Control Contactors Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The motor control contactors market is expected to grow by USD 148.95 million with a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to a new research report by Technavio. The report also highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market along with detailed insights on the upcoming growth opportunities and challenges for the market players.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.



Motor Control Contactors Market: Growing demand for motor protection devices

The adoption of drives and motor control systems is increasing in many end-user industries for continuously monitoring devices from facing any productivity losses. Motor control contactors are used for switching a large amount of electrical power in industrial motors. When there is an imbalance in the power factor, the contactors will act as reactive power generators helping to reduce the total amount of current drawn from the utility. Moreover, the contactor draws the current directly from the power line supply located near the load. Hence, the growing benefits of motor control contactors for increasing the overall life span of industrial motors will drive the market.

"The gradual recovery in upstream activity and replacement of outdated electric motors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the leading segments in the motor control contactors market?
  • What are the major challenges inhibiting the motor control contactors market growth?
  • What are the key trends and opportunities to be explored in the motors control contactors market?
  • Who are the major vendors, and what are their key offering for the market?



Leading Motor Control Contactors Market Participants

ABB Ltd.
ABB Ltd. offers a range of motor control contactors such as manual motor starters, transformer protection, 3 pole contactors, and overload relays, and other motor control contactors.

Eaton Corporation Plc
Eaton Corporation Plc offers a range of motor control contactors such as xStart series, E Line series, and other motor control contactors.

Emerson Electric Co.
Emerson Electric Co. offers a range of moto control contactors such as NE0BA, NE0BA2W1, NE0BA4W1, NE0BB, and other motor control contactors.




Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Wireless Control Switches Market- The industrial wireless control switches market is segmented by product (wireless limit switches and wireless push buttons) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).


Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market- The ventilation and air conditioning market are segmented by product (air conditioning equipment and ventilation equipment), type (new installation and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com



Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)



SOURCE Technavio

