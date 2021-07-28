Motional Selects Ottopia To Enable Teleoperation Of Its Mass Robotaxi Fleets

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motional has selected Ottopia , the global leader in teleoperation, to support the deployment of its robotaxi fleets. Motional will use Ottopia's teleoperation technology to conduct remote vehicle assistance (RVA) when operating its fully driverless SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

RVA refers to a human operator providing remote assistance to autonomous vehicles when they're navigating unusual scenarios or edge cases. The operator has the ability to direct the vehicle to a new path or provide other assistance to the vehicle, all while located remotely in a fleet control center. Similar to the challenging driving scenarios that human drivers encounter, edge cases can include roadway interruptions, such as construction zones, or unexpected behavior from other road users.

Ottopia's mission is to enable RVA with its universal teleoperation offering. It owns a comprehensive approach to teleoperation technology and continuously partners with industry leaders to save lives and money. Ottopia optimized its proprietary video, communication, and control software to integrate seamlessly with Motional's RVA solution, which includes Motional-developed interfaces and third-party hardware. Furthermore, Ottopia complements Motional's rigorous approach to safety and security with its safety-first and cybersecurity-first architecture.

Motional is a global leader in driverless technology and has driven many important firsts for the industry. It operates the world's most established public robotaxi service, a fleet that has conducted over 100,000 public rides, and was one of the first companies in the world to operate fully driverless vehicles on public roads . Starting in 2023, Motional will be launching a fully driverless ride-hail service with Lyft in multiple U.S. markets . That service has the potential to introduce driverless technology to millions of Lyft riders. Motional employees will be able to provide RVA to the robotaxis used in this service.

"While there are rapid advances in autonomous technology, there are always going to be certain edge cases that can benefit from remote support." said Amit Rosenzweig, founder and CEO, Ottopia. "This requires the ability to offer robust, real-time human intervention - at any time, anywhere. Ottopia is leading the teleoperation industry and we're proud to work with Motional as it begins scaling its technology."

"As we prepare for mass deployments of Motional robotaxis, an RVA solution provides an added layer of support for when our vehicles encounter unique and challenging road scenarios. Effective RVA is an important part of our commitment to delivering a seamless end-to-end passenger experience," said Guillaume Binet, Vice President of Software Infrastructure, Motional. "Ottopia is a leader in its field and we look forward to continued collaboration as Motional makes robotaxis a global reality."

Motional will begin testing its RVA solution later this year.

About Ottopia

Ottopia Technologies, founded in 2018, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of teleoperation systems. Ottopia is the only company that provides all key technologies to control vehicles remotely and safely. Ottopia's customers save lives and save money by deploying its teleoperation platform in their autonomous fleets – cars, trucks, shuttles and other types of vehicles.

The company's systems are designed to accelerate the commercial deployment of autonomous systems and improve their uptime. Ottopia is targeting the automotive, last mile, freight and logistics sectors and predicts that its system will revolutionize each of those industries. The company's first product is a universal teleoperation platform, which allows a human operator to monitor and control any type of vehicle from thousands of miles away.

For more information about Ottopia, visit https://ottopia.tech

