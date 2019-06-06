Motion Composites Receives Red Dot Award for Exceptional Wheelchair Design

ST-ROCH-DE-L'ACHIGAN, Québec, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Veloce carbon fiber wheelchair from Motion Composites has won a prestigious award for design from Red Dot. The Red Dot Design Award is an international product design prize awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. There are prize categories for product design, design agencies, and design concepts.

The award marks the second Red Dot recognition for Motion Composites as its APEX wheelchair model also won in 2017. The company has now received a Red Dot award for both rigid and foldable models. The latest award is further testament to Motion Composites' focus on designing wheelchairs with unparalleled quality and aesthetics.

"From the beginning, Motion Composites has been laser-focused on developing best-in-class wheelchairs which are not only very light and durable, but also incorporate unique design elements," says Eric Simoneau, President and CEO of Motion Composites. "Selecting the right wheelchair is a very personal decision for our users, and the Veloce is a great choice for someone that wants a foldable model that can be perfectly adjusted to meet their everyday needs."

The Veloce wheelchair was launched in 2018 and is Motion Composites' most technically advanced foldable model. In addition to its incredible lightness, the Veloce has several distinctive features, including a unibody frame with symmetrical crossbrace, integrated impact guards and bubble levels, and offers unparalleled adjustability at key points. Many wheelchair users fear adjustability, especially with foldables, because it can often lead to looseness in their chair over time. The Veloce is made with only high-quality components, providing the user with very precise adjustability and sustained stability.

Motion Composites wheelchairs have rapidly grown in popularity and the company increased its manufacturing capability recently to cater to the demand. Every Motion Composites chair is custom built-to-order and manufactured by hand in its plant in Quebec. Most of the company's models are made of carbon fiber, a material often used in the aerospace and automotive markets among others, that provides an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. The company sells its wheelchairs via a large network of dealers and distributors across Canada, the US and Europe.

About Motion Composites

Eric Simoneau and David Gingras, co-founders of Motion Composites, started the process of designing a better manual wheelchair while they attended college. They both recognized lightweight manual wheelchairs at the time were heavy and inefficient. As a result, this restricted the lifestyle and quality of life for most wheelchair users. Eric and David assembled a diverse team of aerospace engineers, clinicians, and industrial designers to produce a highly responsive and efficient lightweight manual wheelchair. Their mission — create a clean-sheet design for the perfect wheelchair.

Deploying the world's most advanced technology, high-end materials and cutting-edge engineering, Motion Composites launched the first Helio wheelchair in 2008. In the process, it revolutionized how people think about wheelchairs.

Since its inception, Motion Composites has developed a family of innovative, high-performance manual wheelchairs. Each wheelchair is the lightest in its class and true to the founders' vision of improving lives by providing enhanced mobility. Between 2008 and 2013, Motion Composites grew sales a remarkable 2241%, earning an impressive 26th place on the 2014 Profit 500 List of the fastest growing companies in Canada. Motion Composites wheelchairs are now available in 18 countries. http://www.motioncomposites.com

