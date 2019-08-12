12.08.2019 12:17:00

Motion capture Technology using Optical Fiber Sensor Receives Commendation from South Korean Prime Minister

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kim Jinseok, Moiin Company's partner in the development of their groundbreaking fiber optics technology, was awarded the South Korean Prime Minister's Commendation on Invention Day (May 27th) for his work in the development of optical fiber motion capture technologies.

A Principal Researcher at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Dr. Kim Jinseok succeeded in developing world-class optical fiber motion capture technologies through the use of purely domestic technology. For this achievement, he was awarded the Prime Minister's Prize. Dr. Kim's research is being widely applied in the VR / AR field, which is regarded as a core field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This technology overcomes the limitations of previous motion capture technologies and is widely anticipated to be made available commercially in 2020.

Dr. Kim has pioneered the technology for the cutting-edge motion capture sensors at the Center of Human-centered Interaction for Coexistence with support from Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT. The technology is expected to be used in a wide range of fields such as medical, education, military, manufacturing, sports, games, and the arts. Currently Dr. Kim is concentrating on the development of a full-body motion capture suite based on his research through the implementation of the KIST commercialization technology project program. Working closely with researchers and developers at Moiin, South Korea's premier VR development firm, Dr. Kim will revolutionize the immersive VR industry.

Moiin is promoting the technology through technology transfer and collaborative research, is in the process of developing the virtual "Oasis City" project based on optical fiber motion suit and will show prototypes of optical fiber suit in the second half of this year. The industry expects that the results of this research effort will lead to more exciting developments for the global VR / AR market.

Visiting Dr. Kim in his laboratory at KIST in July, Eric Schiermeyer, former CTO of MySpace, Co-Founder of Zynga, and advisor to Moiin, expressed his belief that Dr. Kim's research would be pivotal to the future success of VR technology.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motion-capture-technology-using-optical-fiber-sensor-receives-commendation-from-south-korean-prime-minister-300899889.html

SOURCE Moiin Inc

