Motion Canada Completes Acquisition of Fluid Power Company

Motion Canada and The Fluid Power House – Delivering Comprehensive Fluid Power Solutions Across Canada

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Motion Canada, a division of Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire The Fluid Power House (FPH), headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Execution of the transaction occurred on October 1, 2019.

Motion Canada Head Office (CNW Group/Motion Canada)

FPH is an engineering-focused, full-service fluid power distributor supplying hydraulic systems and solutions. With approximately 40 employees in four locations in Ontario, FPH serves a number of industries: Mobile Applications, Factory Automation, Industrial Machinery Applications and Renewable Energy. For 2019, FPH is projecting annual sales of more than $21 million.     

Randy Breaux, President of Motion Industries, stated, "We are pleased with the growth Motion Canada is realizing. This acquisition allows us to continually earn our place as the premier industrial solutions company by providing the preferred customer experience and delivering shareholder value." 

Dermot Strong, President of Motion Canada, stated, "This partnership is a competitive advantage for us, and aligns with our Profitable Growth Strategy that builds upon our core capabilities – in this case, around our Motion Canada Services offering. We already provide fluid power services, and with this acquisition we can deliver a more comprehensive and national approach to fluid power solutions and product delivery for all of our customers."  

About Motion Canada
With annual sales of $600 million, Motion Canada is a leading industrial parts distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial products, safety products and material handling. With over 50 locations and two distribution centers, Motion Canada serves more than 160,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, wood and lumber and pharmaceutical industries.

Visit Motion Canada at www.motioncanada.ca or www.motioncanadacareers.ca.  

Motion Canada (CNW Group/Motion Canada)

SOURCE Motion Canada

