SMI 11'254 -0.5%  SPI 14'830 -0.4%  Dow 33'846 0.0%  DAX 15'950 -0.3%  Euro 0.9703 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'290 -0.2%  Gold 1'961 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'904 0.3%  Dollar 0.9026 0.4%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
Goldman Sachs-Experten rechnen mit hartnäckigem Inflationsdruck: Diese beiden Aktien könnten dennoch gute Renditen bringen
KW 23: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nikkei 225 markiert Mehrjahreshoch: Darum raten Experten der Bank of America dennoch vom Kauf japanischer Aktien ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Porsche-Aktie leichter: VW-Tochter Porsche hat Konzept eines neuen Elektrosportwagens vorgestellt
09.06.2023 18:30:00

Most Powerful Cryptocurrency Miners at Promo Offer

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recent success, Bitmanu is pleased to announce a 3 Plus 1 promotional offer for its suite of ASIC miners. The company’s BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners have already made a strong impact on the market with their unmatched hash-rates. The just launched promotion will continue until July 10, offering 1 mining rig absolutely free of charge to all purchasers purchasing 3 units of same kind.

Unbeatable Hash Rates

 BM ProBM 2BM 1
Bitcoin3900 TH/s1220 TH/s760 TH/s
Litecoin400 GH/s128 GH/s80 GH/s
Dash75 TH/s25 TH/s15 TH/s
Monero32 MH/s10 MH/s6 MH/s
    

As a result of these hash rates, Bitmanu miners have been tipped by many as the most powerful mining hardware ever built. This has been complemented by the fact that unlike most other mining rigs in the market, Bitmanu products are not power-hungry monsters. These energy-efficient machines have helped most users recover their investment entirely in no more than a month.

Potential Monthly Profits

 BM ProBM 2BM 1
Bitcoin$7000$2400$2000
Litecoin$10,000$3200$3000
Dash$25,000$9000$5000
Monero$22,000$6400$3800
    

In general, crypto mining is considered to be a complex field that requires an advanced level of technical knowledge and experience. As a result, common people with limited technical acumen have never been able to make much headway in this emerging market. However, it has been observed that a high-percentage of Bitmanu customers have never used a mining rig previously.

In order to make the benefits of crypto mining available to all, Bitmanu has taken several important measures. First of all, their miners are simple plug-and-play devices that can start mining as soon as they are connected to a power socket. Moreover, the system requirements of these products are nominal, making them ideally suited for small time mining enthusiasts.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.


What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:01 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
14:34 DAX 40 Ausblick: Notenbanksitzungen im Fokus – Fed und EZB ante portas
10:03 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09:38 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09:28 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.06.2023
06:08 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung hält an
06:00 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: UBS plant Verkauf des chinesischen CS-Aktienhandelsgeschäft - Vertrag mit Bund zur Verlustgarantie
Credit Suisse-Aktie knapp im Plus: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Porsche-Aktie leichter: VW-Tochter Porsche hat Konzept eines neuen Elektrosportwagens vorgestellt
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
GameStop-Aktie bricht ein: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben

