Most Canadian Companies Offer Physical, Mental and Financial Wellness Benefits, Survey Finds

  • More than half of employers cover some wellness program costs
  • Seventy-one per cent of organizations will offer staff bonuses or other incentives in 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Many companies are realizing they need to go beyond providing traditional health benefits to address all the facets of employee well-being, finds a new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half. According to the survey, most employers offer physical (63 per cent), financial (65 per cent) and mental (73 per cent) wellness programs. Organizations are also covering at least some of the cost for these physical and financial (51 per cent each) and mental (64 per cent) wellness resources.  

In addition, the research found that 71 per cent of companies plan to provide incentives, such as bonuses, profit-sharing and spot awards, in the year ahead. In fact, many organizations expect to increase the dollar amount (43 per cent) or frequency (41 per cent) of these rewards, and 33 per cent anticipate adding new offerings in this area.

"Companies must be responsive to evolving standards for work-life wellness if they hope to attract and retain talented teams," said David King, senior district president for Robert Half. "Employees are looking for benefits that go beyond conventional health plans to include more unique options, such as retirement planning and stress management courses, that support them both personally and professionally."

"Seek feedback from your staff to ensure you're offering the perks and benefits that resonate with them," added King. "Remember to include performance-based incentives that recognize individual successes, which can go a long way to keep employees feeling valued and motivated."

Additional findings:

  • According to workers, the most valued wellness offerings include fitness facilities or programs (24 per cent), ergonomic evaluations and equipment (22 per cent) and incentives for engaging in healthy behaviour (18 per cent).
  • Flexible work schedules or telecommuting options (50 per cent), paid parental leave (47 per cent) and employee discounts (42 per cent) are the most common perks offered at companies.
  • In a separate survey of workers, health insurance (87 per cent), retirement savings plan match (86 per cent) and parking and commuting benefits (78 per cent) were identified as the most-used benefits, perks and incentives.

For more information on compensation, benefits, perks and incentives, download the Robert Half 2020 Salary Guide.  

About the Research
The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 1,000 HR managers at North American companies with 20 or more employees and more than 2,000 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments.

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog. 

