16.10.2019 01:00:00

Mosquito Shield to Present at GIE+EXPO 2019 in Louisville, KY

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, the original and most successful mosquito control franchise, will be participating at this year's "GIE+Expo" in Louisville, Kentucky, October 16-18, 2019 at the Kentucky Expo Center, booth 23090. Mosquito Shield will be presenting innovations in the industry, allowing visitors to learn more about becoming part of our successful franchise and giving green business owners another revenue stream from their current customers.

Mosquito Shield's Mercedes Service Vehicle

Michael Moorhouse, VP of Franchise Development states, "It's always great to be at GIE with over 1,000 exhibits and so many innovative thinkers. We proudly represent an industry that is gaining in popularity and lead the way in innovations and franchisee satisfaction. This year, we will also be showcasing for the first time ever our Mosquito Shield Mercedes service vehicle on the show floor. This industry leading design will be available for viewing during the three days."

Moorhouse continues, "We're here to inspire and recruit both the entrepreneur-minded looking to become their own boss and give landscapers, contractors, really anyone in the home-services business another stream of revenue. When these home service companies are already at their customer's homes, adding Mosquito Shield to their product offering just makes sense."

Mosquito Shield continues to lead the category in mosquito control through superior product and service operations. Mosquito Shield offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Mosquito Shield was named the "Fastest Growing Franchise" in 2019 by Franchise Gator as well as Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. The list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

The company also earned Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction awards from Franchise Business Review in 2015 and 2016 and earned above standard marks for overall satisfaction.

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosquito-shield-to-present-at-gieexpo-2019-in-louisville-ky-300939193.html

SOURCE Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation

