27.07.2020 21:22:00

Mosquito Shield Launches First Wisconsin-Based Franchise Location

LAND O' LAKES, Wis., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, a leading residential mosquito and tick control service with over 50 locations across the United States, is expanding into Wisconsin with the launch of Mosquito Shield of North Central Wisconsin.

Of the company's recent growth, Mosquito Shield CEO David Briggs said, "Residential mosquito and tick control is a fast-growing business sector, and as the first company in this space over 19 years ago, we have the foundation to be extremely well-positioned for growth."

Mosquito Shield spent over a decade refining its formulas and application methods from its Massachusetts headquarters before introducing a franchise model for local entrepreneurs in 2013.

"Our methodical approach to growth has set us up well for the impact of the COVID pandemic," said Mr. Briggs. "While many businesses have struggled because of stay-at-home orders, such conditions have created a booming market for our services because people are left to enjoy the summer from their own backyards, rather than on vacation or at restaurants or large gatherings. With folks investing more to make their yards leisure-time destinations, the opportunity for Mosquito Shield to expand into new markets has exploded and we are experiencing an active period of growth as a result. The lakes region of North Central Wisconsin is an obvious area to focus on given the desire of Northwoods residents to get outdoors in the warm months in spite of very high mosquito and tick populations."

The North Central Wisconsin location is owned by husband and wife team, Brian and Jennifer Achuff, who will service a large territory that spans from the border of Michigan's Upper Peninsula down to Wausau.

"We love living in the Wisconsin Northwoods and spending time with friends and family on the lake," said Mr. Achuff. "The county we live in has over 1300 lakes and is surrounded by a variety of national and state forests, making the area a perfect place to enjoy an outdoors lifestyle, but also one that is often disrupted by mosquitoes and ticks."

The couple explained that they made the decision to purchase a Mosquito Shield franchise after Jennifer Achuff grew tired of living with large welts from mosquito bites all summer.

"We have spent too much time over the years hiding indoors to avoid mosquitoes instead of being outside enjoying summer," said Mrs. Achuff. "Our quality of life greatly improved since getting mosquito control on our own property and we want to bring this service to others in our area. We hope to grow to serve a larger population of Wisconsin so we can all enjoy more of the beautiful Northwoods."

To book service through Mosquito Shield of North Central Wisconsin, contact the Achuffs at 715-891-5081 or via email at jen@mosquitoshieldncw.com.

About Mosquito Shield
Founded in 2001, Mosquito Shield is America's leading residential mosquito and tick control service. The company has invested nearly two decades developing an innovative approach to pest management that features a proprietary blend of all-natural oils and select control products, and a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions that results in a higher visit frequency of every 10-17 days. Mosquito Shield also offers a proprietary tick control service, Tick Shield™, and special event service Event Shield™.

 

SOURCE Mosquito Shield

