25.10.2019 15:46:00

Moscow Strives to Promote Innovation-friendly Image Abroad

MOSCOW, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the Moscow Digital Business Space (DBS) hosted Event Show 2019: Full Immersion, an international conference for the events industry.

Russian Trade and Economic Development Council logo (PRNewsfoto/Russian Trade and Economic Dev)

Organized by Russia's leading business daily Vedomosti, the conference brought together more than 500 professionals from Russia and other countries for a conversation on the industry's response to the challenges of disruptive technologies.

Russia was represented by BMW Group Russia, Lamoda, Lay's, AvtoVAZ, Yandex, S7 Airlines, Ferrero Russia, Nornickel, Schweppes Russia, and Rusal. International event practices were introduced by speakers from the Czech Republic, Sweden, India, and Spain.

Brand marketing expert Janne Björge highlighted the challenges faced by communications professionals and the importance of focusing on brand experiences in marketing strategies. Event industry guru Jaime Sancheztalked about how not to get lost in the "white noise" and find a "pure emotion" in the age of information fast food, while Czech expert Yemi Akinyemi introduced creativity as a new currency of  the future.

Alexey Parabuchev, CEO of the Moscow Agency of Innovations, dedicated his presentation to the brand of Moscow and the economy of experience. He noted that ensuring Moscow's top positions in global innovation rankings is one of the key priorities for the Agency.

"It is vital for Moscow to be seen and heard and recognized as a place where digital technologies flourish and startups are welcome," said Alexey Parabuchev.

In his opinion, maintaining a memorable presence at international tech events is especially important for the city. That is why the Agency collaborates with top-level specialists to make sure Moscow's pavilions and exhibition areas stand out at major events, such as Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona and the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan. 

The place that hosted Event Show 2019, the Digital Business Space, is Moscow's number one venue dedicated to innovation. Equipped in accordance with international standards, it gave start to many tech projects and helped emerging entrepreneurs find partners and investors.

In conclusion, Alexey Parabuchev emphasized that Moscow is open to new event management technologies and practices, thanks to which it attracts innovative companies, experts, and investors from all over the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001931/Moscow_Agency_of_Innovations_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moscow-strives-to-promote-innovation-friendly-image-abroad-300945567.html

SOURCE Moscow Agency of Innovations

