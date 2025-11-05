The Mosaic Aktie 13007611 / US61945C1036
05.11.2025 03:52:15
Mosaic Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $411.40 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $122.20 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $3.452 billion from $2.811 billion last year.
Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $411.40 Mln. vs. $122.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.452 Bln vs. $2.811 Bln last year.
