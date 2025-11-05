Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’289 0.4%  SPI 17’037 0.3%  Dow 47’085 -0.5%  DAX 23’949 -0.8%  Euro 0.9303 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’660 -0.3%  Gold 3’932 -1.7%  Bitcoin 81’844 -4.9%  Dollar 0.8102 0.3%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETFs: Entdecken Sie Dalios Erfolgsstrategie
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
KI-Neuling Nebius-Aktie überrascht Anleger - kann er NVIDIA und Palantir toppen?
Ausblick: Robinhood stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

The Mosaic Aktie 13007611 / US61945C1036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.11.2025 03:52:15

Mosaic Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

The Mosaic
21.45 CHF -1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $411.40 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $122.20 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $3.452 billion from $2.811 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $411.40 Mln. vs. $122.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.452 Bln vs. $2.811 Bln last year.