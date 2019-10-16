Morty Adds Local Mortgage Loan Officers to Enhance Technology-Driven Mortgage Experience for PA Residents

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morty , a mortgage tech startup that provides first-time homebuyers with a better way to secure and finance their home purchase – all online, has announced that it has added local mortgage loan officers to the Pennsylvania market. The addition is part of Morty's mission to connect first-time homebuyers to the tools and resources that will help them close quickly on a home.

Having too many options can be overwhelming to first-time homebuyers. By adding an additional layer of service, such as in-person consultations to first-time residents of the state, Morty's digital mortgage process will provide customers with the best of both worlds: an efficient, online experience paired with in-depth, knowledgeable expertise to assist in a transparent and efficient home buying process.

"Morty is providing digital savvy borrowers with unparalleled personalization and human control to the first-time homebuyer market in Pennsylvania," said Morty's Co-Founder, Nora Apsel. "It's more convenient for consumers and cost effective for originators but a key ingredient to the process is on-site licensed mortgage brokers who are a necessary part of the process that can guide you to the right loan. We navigate all the paperwork required to close on a house, cutting closing times to as little as two weeks, less than a third of the industry average. While some homebuyers prefer to interact 100% online or over the phone, some homebuyers want that face-to-face interaction. We're building a team of local mortgage loan officers who know the state well because home buying is regional. Over the past year, we've seen 250% month-over-month growth in the underserved first-time homebuyer marketplace, particularly in our active Philadelphia accounts. There's no better time than now to serve this market."

Morty puts the power back into homebuyers' hands with verified pre-approvals in as little as five minutes. The Home Financing Score™ and real-time loan pricing makes it easy to calculate how much customers are eligible for and whether their offer will be accepted. Morty is committed to empowering all first-time homebuyers with resources and over 20 different lenders who can provide competitive rates for loans that are better tailored to each customer's situation.

"When I first started looking for a mortgage, I went to my local bank because I had a relationship with them," said Mike Walston, first-time resident of Pennsylvania. "I began the pre-approval process and saw the interest rates and realized I needed to do a little shopping on my own. I went online and came across Morty, which by far, provided the lowest comparable interest rate and lowest cost on the lender side. The combination of the quick online resources and having a real broker navigate the best deal was such a positive experience."

Now active across 34 states, including DC, Morty's goal is to empower homebuyers to make smarter, informed decisions about one of the most important financial decisions a person will have in their lifetime. This includes a streamlined, transparent home loan process with local expertise.

About Morty

Morty reimagines the mortgage process through technology and industry expertise. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Morty's team of licensed experts work with first-time homebuyers across 34 states and Washington, DC to finance and secure their dream homes. Stay in touch with Morty on the web at morty.com/branches/philadelphia, Twitter at @HiMorty, and Facebook at facebook.com/HiMorty.

