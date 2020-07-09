09.07.2020 17:45:00

Mortgages and COVID-19: Housing Could Be a Bright Spot in a Recovering Economy

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the mortgage industry "Number of Mortgage Applications Increases due to COVID-19 Implications"

Demand for mortgages is increasing as a result of pent up demand for housing and low interest rates. Total mortgage application volume increased 8% for the week ending June 12th 2020. Some analysts predict that housing might be a bright spot in a recovering economy.

US new home sales in May 2020 were up almost 17% compared to April 2020. Realtors are making use of technology to allow for virtual closings, self guided home tours and live streamed open houses. A new rule that took effect on April 17th allows banks who are overseen by the federal reserve, FDIC or Office of the Comptroller of Currency to postpone appraisals on residential or commercial properties for 120 days after the loan is closed. This rule is in place until the end of 2020.

Loans provided through the FHA, HUD, The VA, Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae will still require an appraisal before closing. Mortgage rates are projected to remain low and could drop below 3% before the end of the year.  As a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, mortgage delinquencies increased by 723,000 million in May. The CARES Act allows homeowners with federally backed mortgages to suspend payments for up to a year however, only about half of US mortgages are federally backed.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Number of Mortgage Applications Increases due to COVID-19 Implications"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgages-and-covid-19-housing-could-be-a-bright-spot-in-a-recovering-economy-301090844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’576.00
1.05 %
Roche Hldg G 332.95
0.73 %
Sika 187.10
0.24 %
Geberit 482.40
0.19 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.80
-1.15 %
Alcon 53.00
-1.23 %
LafargeHolcim 41.79
-1.25 %
Swiss Re 73.04
-1.64 %
CS Group 9.66
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
12:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
10:14
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
10:00
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09:14
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:00
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
14:12
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Abschläge. Der DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel ohne große Veränderungen zum Vortag. Die Anleger in den USA zeigen sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB