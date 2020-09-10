10.09.2020 20:45:00

Mortgage Connect Adds Amy Downey As SVP, Operational Compliance

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Connect, a leading national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, today announced Amy Downey as the Senior Vice President of Operational Compliance for its Critical Borrower Communication division. Downey will utilize her industry expertise and experience to support compliance initiatives for the complex document preparation, digital and print delivery of critical borrower communication programs across the financial services spectrum.

With the industry in a state of uncertainty, the need for on-demand, scalable borrower communications solutions is at an all-time high.  A key component is the assurance communications meet always-changing compliance requirements. Downey will use her two decades banking industry experience to ensure adherence with regulatory obligations, risk management, and efficiency improvement for clients' complex communications with borrowers in originations, servicing, capital markets and other financial products. A licensed attorney, she is well versed in the legality and complexity of the mortgage and financial services industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amy to Mortgage Connect," said Jeff Coury, Mortgage Connect Chief Executive Officer. "She's an industry veteran with years of experience in regulatory compliance and will undoubtedly elevate our critical communication compliance. She's a perfect fit for our Company."

Downey joins Mortgage Connect during a prolific time for the financial services provider, with the company recently named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list – the second time in three years the company has been recognized on the list.

About Mortgage Connect LP
Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, Loss Mitigation and Capital Markets sectors.  Mortgage Connect employs 1000+ professionals with additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama. The company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction.  For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgage-connect-adds-amy-downey-as-svp-operational-compliance-301127901.html

SOURCE Mortgage Connect LP

