 Mortgage Banker's Magazine Names Gershman Mortgage as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’079 -1.2%  SPI 14’252 -1.0%  Dow 33’778 -0.9%  DAX 15’130 -1.6%  Euro 1.1026 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’940 -2.0%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 51’672 1.4%  Dollar 0.9163 0.1%  Öl 66.5 -1.0% 

20.04.2021 21:20:00

Mortgage Banker's Magazine Names Gershman Mortgage as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gershman Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry, is proud to announce it has earned a spot on Mortgage Banker's Magazine's 'Top Mortgage Employer' list for 2021.

2021 Top Mortgage Employer

The 'Top Mortgage Employer' award is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best mortgage companies for their performance in 2020. The top 10 companies were announced in the April 2021 issue of Mortgage Banker's Magazine, which can be found online.  

Gershman Mortgage was among 10 top performing mortgage companies in the country to make this prestigious list. Their unique company culture is something that constantly drives their growth. Their performance in 2020 shattered all previous company records and performance metrics. Their customer satisfaction numbers are exceptional, and they have increased new borrower and agent relationships, all while solidifying existing relationships. They live their customer-centric mission and commit to excellence daily. This win adds to the list of awards Gershman Mortgage has already received this year and they look forward to honoring all their employees for making the company such a great place to work.   

"Our most important asset is our people.  Because of that, it is gratifying to receive this award," says president, Adam Mason.

About Gershman: Gershman Mortgage is among the largest mortgage companies in the Midwest, licensed in 15 states, with offices in 8.  The company was founded in St. Louis, MO by Solon Gershman in 1955. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the only independently owned and operated mortgage companies nationwide offering residential, multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Our growth and profitability are directly attributable to the team's "hands-on" approach to management and direct involvement in the day-to-day running of the company.

Gershman Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/Gershman Mortgage)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgage-bankers-magazine-names-gershman-mortgage-as-a-2021-top-mortgage-employer-301273086.html

SOURCE Gershman Mortgage

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:04 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Givaudan nach Zahlen - der Duft des Erfolgs?
15:59 Lyxor: A Matter of Degrees: Aligning ESG Strategies with the Paris Agreement
15:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:31 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
12:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
08:03 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit