Morristown-Based Plastic Surgeon, Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS Named NJ Top Doc

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board Certified plastic surgeon, Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2019. Dr. Glatt, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, is licensed to practice plastic and reconstructive surgery in New Jersey and New York. He is also currently a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, which only accepts board certified plastic surgeons who perform a significant amount of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures.

Dr. Glatt's education began at the University of Pennsylvania and he then went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, followed by completion of the prestigious Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency Program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Following his residency, Dr. Glatt completed a specialized fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, focusing on state of the art, advanced microsurgical and reconstructive techniques, focused on the breast.

At the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Glatt trained under many world-renowned plastic surgeons. Having had the opportunity to work on many news-making and complex surgical cases, Dr. Glatt possesses the expertise to perform everything from the most commonly performed to the most complicated surgical procedures.

