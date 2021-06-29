SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’283 -0.4%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0971 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’976 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
29.06.2021 06:00:00

Moroccans Most Interested in Second Citizenship in North Africa: UK-Based Firm

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North African businesspeople have always shown a steady interest in attaining second citizenship. However, according to London-headquartered investment immigration firm CS Global Partners, Moroccans are most eager to increase their travel mobility. Currently, Moroccan passport holders can travel to 64 countries and territories visa-free. The number close to triples with citizenship from a world-leading citizenship by investment (CBI) programme, like that of St Kitts and Nevis.

According to the International Migration Institute, since 1990, Moroccan emigration has heavily focused on European destinations like Spain, Italy and France, while the higher skilled exodus centred on countries like the US and Canada. Currently, over three million people of Moroccan descent (out of a total population of 30 million) are believed to be living abroad. Nevertheless, this peak of interest in CBI indicates that Moroccans do not necessarily want to move but rather expand their businesses by increasing their freedom of movement, says Paul Singh, the Director of CS Global Partners.

"North Africans and Middle Easterners have always shown interest in migration and attaining dual citizenship. However, enquiries from businesspeople in Morocco looking for stability and security through CBI is soaring more than ever," said Singh. "We live in a time where anything can happen any time, and with the country facing international aid freezes and tensions at borders, people want to make sure their families can achieve their full potential, whether that comprises of better healthcare, business expansion or opening the door for their children to study anywhere in the world."

The firm highlighted that the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis is the most popular option for Moroccan nationals and North Africans in general due to its family-friendly application process and a limited time investment deduction. Investors can add various dependants like parents, grandparents, children and siblings to their application to ensure their family stays united. Moreover, until the end of 2021, a family of up to four, under the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) option, can invest USD 150,000, accounting for a USD 45,000 discount.

Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel to nearly 160 destinations for work or leisure visa-free or with a visa on arrival. Within all nations that offer CBI programmes in the Caribbean, the Federation has one of the strongest passports and prioritises international diplomacy to develop travel accessibility further.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moroccans-most-interested-in-second-citizenship-in-north-africa-uk-based-firm-301320975.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

﻿

