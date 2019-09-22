+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
22.09.2019 14:00:00

Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC Assigns First Vendor Ranking To ServiceLink's Title and Closing Services

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceLink, the premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries, today announced that its real estate title and closing services group has received its first residential vendor ranking—MOR RV1—from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC. Morningstar's forecast for the ranking is 'Stable', the highest ranking available.

In assigning the ranking, Morningstar noted ServiceLink's 50 years experience as a provider of national title and closing services; its national scope and leading edge technologies as well as its true end-to-end title strategy. "ServiceLink offers tenured centralized teams that specialize in loan acquisition, portfolio due diligence, loss mitigation title and settlement services," the rating agency said. "[The company] offers integrated services and consistent quality to their capital market, loan servicing, asset management and investor clients throughout the life of the loan."

"We are extremely proud to receive this ranking from Morningstar and its recognition of our innovative solutions, financial stability, technology and commitment to our clients," said Miriam Moore, President of Default Services, ServiceLink.

About ServiceLink
ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/.

Contact:
Christine Diamant
Corporate Communications Manager
Christine.diamant@svclnk.com     
412-776-1020

SOURCE ServiceLink

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Huawei erfindet das Smartphone neu, enthüllt bahnbrechende HUAWEI Mate 30-Serie
Investor rät von Technologiewerten wie Apple ab: Korrektur ist "unvermeidlich"
Boeing entschädigt Icelandair wegen 737-Max-Flugverbot
JPMorgan-Experte: Ab diesem Preis bereiten die Ölpreise dem Aktienmarkt Schwierigkeiten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB