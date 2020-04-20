+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
20.04.2020 00:33:00

Morneau Shepell opens crisis line to support those affected by Portapique, Nova Scotia shooting

Company's 24/7 free crisis hotline available now to those in need: 1.844.751.2133

HALIFAX, April 19, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of the tragic shootings that occurred in the rural community of Portapique, Nova Scotia on Saturday, April 18, Morneau Shepell has opened its 24/7 bilingual crisis support hotline to help anyone affected by the traumatic event.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the victims, their loved ones and all those affected by this tragic event, and our hearts are with the entire Portapique community," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "As such, our free 24/7 bilingual crisis hotline is now open, and we encourage anyone seeking support to reach out."

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional responses. Morneau Shepell's national 24/7 crisis support line offers professional emotional support to anyone in crisis. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counselling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the incident in Portapique can reach the free crisis support line at 1.844.751.2133.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to existing clients through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com or login.lifeworks.com.

About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

