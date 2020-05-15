|
15.05.2020 17:00:00
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares May 2020 Distribution of 4 Cents per Unit
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 4 cents per unit for the month of May 2020. The distribution will be payable on June 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2020.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.4 million square feet of leaseable space.
For more information, please visit Morguard.com.
SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
