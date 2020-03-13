|
13.03.2020 16:00:00
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2020 Distribution of 8 Cents per Unit
MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of March 2020. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.5 million square feet of leaseable space.
For more information, please visit Morguard.com.
