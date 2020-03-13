13.03.2020 16:00:00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2020 Distribution of 8 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of March 2020.  The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.5 million square feet of leaseable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:36
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
10:00
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
06:50
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert zweistellig
SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX wagt Erholungsversuch -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit besten Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
u-blox weist leicht tieferen Umsatz aus und deutlich kleineren Gewinn - Aktie bricht ein
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX wagt Erholungsversuch -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB