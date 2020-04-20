20.04.2020 22:27:00

Morguard North American Residential REIT 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The REIT invites you to participate in a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020at3:00 p.m. (ET).  An overview of the REIT's financial results will be provided by Christopher A. Newman, CFO.  A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546.  Please quote conference # 46475632.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 6:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on June 1, 2020.  To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the encore replay entry code 475632 #.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

