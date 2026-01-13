Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’327 -0.7%  SPI 18’345 -0.8%  Dow 49’365 -0.5%  DAX 25’408 0.0%  Euro 0.9318 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’017 0.0%  Gold 4’611 0.3%  Bitcoin 73’817 1.6%  Dollar 0.8000 0.3%  Öl 65.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529
Top News
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Sergio Ermotti will wohl im April 2027 zurücktreten
Aktien von AMD und Intel im Rally-Modus: Das steckt hinter dem Analystenlob
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Wachstum in 2025 dank satten Preiserhöhungen
Swiss Life-Aktie leichter: Swiss Life Asset Managers plant Lancierung eines börsenkotierten Immofonds
Sika-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzrückgang in 2025 - weiter verhaltene Märkte erwartet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Morgan Stanley Aktie 653571 / US6174464486

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 16:19:04

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Secures Majority Investment In Olsson

Morgan Stanley
149.54 CHF 1.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a division of Morgan Stanley (MS), Tuesday announced a majority investment in Olsson, Inc., an employee-owned engineering and design firm.

The financial details of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Olsson currently employs more than 2,000 employees in 35 offices throughout the United States.

The company expects the investment to leverage its extensive experience within the infrastructure services space to accelerate an already strong track record of both organic and inorganic growth.

Currently, MS is trading at $182.41, down 2.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.