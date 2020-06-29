Morgan Stanley Announces June 2020 CCAR Results

On June 25, 2020, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System released its CCAR 2020 results and notified Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) that it will be subject to a Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) of 5.9% from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Together with other features of the regulatory capital framework, this SCB results in an aggregate U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4%. The Firm’s U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach CET1 ratio was 15.7% as of March 31, 2020.

James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, said, "The CCAR 2020 results affirm our strong capital position and reflect the stability of our business model. Our E*TRADE transaction will further diversify our business model and add to our excess capital and liquidity positions. We anticipate continuing to pay our quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share. We voluntarily suspended our share repurchases in March and have continued to accrete capital. The updated capital rules provide us flexibility to deploy our excess capital, and we will reevaluate our capital actions when we have more confidence in the shape and path of the economic recovery. We will continue to invest in our businesses and support our clients, evidenced by the approximately $100 billion of incremental balance sheet that we have deployed since January 1, 2019.”

The Firm remains focused on closing the acquisition of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, which will continue its business transformation towards more durable sources of revenue and strengthen and increase its capital and liquidity positions.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

