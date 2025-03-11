Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’013 -0.5%  SPI 17’143 -0.6%  Dow 41’912 -2.1%  DAX 22’621 -1.7%  Euro 0.9546 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’387 -1.5%  Gold 2’885 -0.9%  Bitcoin 70’104 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8807 0.0%  Öl 69.1 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swisscom874251Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886thyssenkrupp412006
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht riesiges Kurspotenzial
Bitcoin-Kurseinbruch: Bietet sich Anlegern eine Einstiegschance bei Aktien von Coinbase, Strategy & Co.?
Täuschende Charts: So können verzerrte Darstellungen Anleger in die Irre führen
Ausblick: Volkswagen stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: GEA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

NEU - das Trading Depot bereits +10.60% seit Januar im Plus - jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
11.03.2025 01:29:30

More Pain Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, shedding almost 420 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 22,450-point plateau and it figures to open under water again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on recession fears and concerns over the health of the world economy. The European and U.S. markets finished sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open under pressure as well. The TSE finished modestly lower again on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks. For the day, the index slumped 116.92 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 22,459.15 after trading between 22,407.57 and 22,641.25. Among the actives, Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial both perked 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.63 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.70 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company sank 0.70 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.04 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.67 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.73 percent, MediaTek plunged 4.78 percent, Novatek Microelectronics shed 0.37 percent, Formosa Plastics advanced 1.03 percent, Nan Ya Plastics climbed 1.05 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.11 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests continued consolidation as the major averages opened lower on Monday and continued to weaken as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 890.01 points or 2.08 percent to finish at 41,911.71, while the NASDAQ crashed 727.90 points or 4.00 percent to close at 17,468.32 and the S&P 500 stumbled 155.64 points or 2.70 percent to end at 5,614.56.

The weakness on Wall Street came amidst rising concerns about the outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings after U.S. President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession following his tariff actions on Mexico, Canada and China.

With a slew of crucial economic data due later in the week, the mood in the market is extremely cautious. On tap are reports on consumer and producer price inflation, as well as readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

Oil prices fell to six-month lows on Monday as worries about global economic growth and fears of a U.S. recession fueled demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures settled lower by $1.01 or 1.5 percent at $66.03 a barrel, the lowest settlement since September 10, 2024.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Vom Kryptoboom mit Wertpapieren einfach und sicher profitieren

Der Kryptomarkt erlebt eine neue Hochphase und immer mehr Investoren wollen an diesem Boom teilhaben. Doch wie lässt sich der Aufschwung nutzen, ohne sich mit komplizierter Kryptotechnologie auseinandersetzen zu müssen?

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Here Come the Tariffs
10.03.25 Logo WHS Broadcom überzeugt! Starke Quartalszahlen & KI-Boom – Wie geht es weiter?
10.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa im Vorwärtsgang
10.03.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer unter Druck
07.03.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
07.03.25 SMI hält 13.000er-Marke
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.03.25 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’550.67 19.43 B0CSEU
Short 13’808.96 13.99 B02SIU
Short 14’332.69 8.91 BE6SJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’013.45 10.03.2025 17:30:23
Long 12’476.26 19.72 BA8SPU
Long 12’198.92 13.85 B78S8U
Long 11’682.98 8.98 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Schätzungen: BYD Company präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Volkswagen präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So performt der Dow Jones aktuell
Novo Nordisk A/S: CagriSema demonstrates superior weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes in the REDEFINE 2 trial
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Mittag mit Abschlägen
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit Kurseinbruch
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Mittag im Minusbereich
VW-Aktie gesucht: Mitarbeiter erhalten Prämie noch einmal ungekürzt
Ausblick: Volkswagen stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 10: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}