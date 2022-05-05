More Pain Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

|
(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Children's Day, the South Korea stock market had finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 15 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,680-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage again on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns for the outlook for interest rates and the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.
The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares and the chemical companies.
For the day, the index dipped 2.89 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,677.57 after trading between 2,667.23 and 2,696.03. Volume was 11.5 billion shares worth 9.7 trillion won. There were 594 decliners and 272 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.04 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.22 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.27 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.59 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 1.92 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.45 percent, LG Chem was up 0.19 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 0.76 percent, S-Oil climbed 1.42 percent, POSCO advanced 0.87 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.69 percent, KEPCO soared 3.61 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent and Kia Motors, Naver, SK Innovation and LG Electronics were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened under pressure and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, finishing deep in the red.
The Dow plummeted 1,063 points or 3.12 percent to finish at 32,997.97, while the NASDAQ plunged 647.16 points or 4.99 percent to close at 12,317.16 and the S&P 500 tumbled 153.30 points or 3.56 percent to end at 4,146.87.
The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on the rally that followed the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was less hawkish than some had feared.
But concerns about higher rates, inflation, the economic outlook and the ongoing war in Ukraine remain, contributing to the sharp pullback on Wall Street. A sharp increase in treasury yields also weighed as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit to its highest levels in three years.
Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.
Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, benefitting from the European Union proposal to impose sanctions on Russian oil, although prices pared some gains as the dollar rebounded on safe haven buying. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.45 or 0.4 percent at $108.26 a barrel.
