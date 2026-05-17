More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost a dozen points or 0.7 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,740-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging oil prices, ambiguity about the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the plantations and industrials, while the financials and telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index fell 6.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,740.22 after trading between 1,735.51 and 1,748.85. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail declined 1.19 percent, while AMMB Holdings slipped 0.16 percent, Axiata rallied 1.33 percent, Celcomdigi rose 0.31 percent, CIMB Group and YTL Power both lost 0.25 percent, Gamuda plunged 2.81 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.22 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 1.70 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 2.68 percent, Maxis advanced 0.56 percent, Maybank skidded 0.72 percent, MISC was down 0.12 percent, MRDIY climbed 1.14 percent, Nestle Malaysia tumbled 2.15 percent, Petronas Chemicals vaulted 1.08 percent, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 5.05 percent, Petronas Gas eased 0.11 percent, PPB Group shed 0.37 percent, Press Metal stumbled 1.77 percent, Public Bank jumped 1.22 percent, RHB Bank sank 0.48 percent, Sime Darby added 0.46 percent, SD Guthrie contracted 1.17 percent, Sunway fell 0.18 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 0.66 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.41 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 0.92 percent and Sunway Healthcare was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending ta session lows.

The Dow tumbled 537.33 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 49,526.17, while the NASDAQ plunged 410.05 points or 1.54 percent to close at 26,225.14 and the S&P 500 sank 92.74 points or 1.24 percent to end at 7,408.50.

For the week, the S&P perked 0.1 percent, while the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent and the Dow slipped 0.2 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which lifted the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to record highs, with technology shares leading the markets lower.

A sharp increase in treasury yields also weighed on the markets, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surging to its highest levels in almost a year after recent data has shown significant accelerations in the pace of consumer and producer price inflation, leading to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday after the U.S.-China summit ended with no announcement of Chinese intervention to end the gulf war, leaving the Strait of Hormuz blockade in place. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up $4.18 or 4.13 percent at $105.35 per barrel.