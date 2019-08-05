More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had ended the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,625-point plateau and it's looking at another red light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 12.31 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 1,626.76 after trading between 1,623.66 and 1,631.42. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 691 decliners and 215 gainers.

Among the actives, Maxis plummeted 4.90 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.83 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.51 percent, Genting skidded 1.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional retreated 1.28 percent, Dialog Group declined 1.16 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.11 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.93 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.71 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.54 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.52 percent, Maybank dipped 0.46 percent, Press Metal and Hartalega Holdings both was down 0.21 percent, Digi.com eased 0.20 percent and Petronas Dagangan and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 98.39 points or 0.37 percent to end at 26,485.01, while the NASDAQ lost 107.05 points or 1.32 percent to 8,004.07 and the S&P 500 fell 21.51 points or 0.73 percent to 2,932.05. For the week, the Dow lost 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 3.9 percent and the S&P sank 3.1 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in July but were in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices posted a modest recovery on Friday after plummeting more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the United States and China. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.09 or 2.00 percent to $55.58 after falling all the way to $54.28 a day earlier.