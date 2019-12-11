+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 20:00:00

More inventory of Samsung Galaxy Fold arriving on December 19th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. announced that due to overwhelming demand the revolutionary Galaxy Fold has nearly sold out.

Since launching in Canada last Friday, there has been high consumer demand for the Galaxy Fold, with select Samsung Experience Stores selling out over launch weekend. Samsung is working hard to get our first foldable device back into consumers' hands; the Galaxy Fold will be re-stocked on December 19th, available to reserve now, exclusively at Samsung Experience Stores located at: CF Sherway Gardens, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Metropolis at Metrotown, West Edmonton Mall, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Samsung Service Centre Heartland Town Centre and the Montreal Samsung Service Centre

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Galaxy Fold in Canada," said Jennifer Safruk, VP Sales and Product Management. "The high consumer demand is indicative of the increased desire for meaningful and innovative technology. We look forward to bringing more Galaxy Fold devices to our stores next week."

The Galaxy Fold, available in Cosmos Black, pushes the boundaries of innovation and pioneers a whole new smartphone category. Armed with breakthrough materials and a revised, sophisticated hinging mechanism, the Galaxy Fold is a device built for the future.

The Galaxy Fold App Continuity feature allows intuitive, seamless app transitions between the phone's cover and the Infinity Flex main display, collaborating with Google to enable an ecosystem of apps that are simple and easy to use. The Galaxy Fold features Samsung's largest-ever screen on a Samsung Galaxy phone, with a Multi-Active Window that allows users to easily multi-task across three open apps at once. 

To learn more about the Galaxy Fold, its Canadian availability, or explore any other Samsung mobile innovations, please visit Samsung.com. 

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:52
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
13:30
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:02
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert leicht
Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwochnachmittag etwas erholen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex schliesslich zulegen konnte. Vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid tritt die Wall Street auf der Stelle. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;